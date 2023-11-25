Israeli Raids Persist in West Bank despite Gaza Ceasefire

Islam Times - The ongoing Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank, which predate the Gaza conflict, continue despite the ceasefire in the Strip.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli forces conducted a raid in el-Bireh, entering a home in the Jabal al-Tawil neighborhood.Gunshots and sound grenades were deployed in the al-Balou’ neighborhood during the incursion.Al Jazeera verified videos showing Israeli forces conducting a raid in the Aqbat Jabr camp near Jericho.Israeli forces have conducted multiple raids across the occupied West Bank. They besieged a building in Qabatiya, south of Jenin, demanding Palestinians surrender. Local sources reported at least two Palestinians injured in the clashes.In Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus, Israeli forces detained five Palestinians.Additional raids occurred in Aqbat Jabr refugee camp south of Jericho, Araneh village northeast of Jenin, and el-Bireh town.In the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday afternoon, Israeli forces killed two more Palestinians in the West Bank, including a 14-year-old.Since October 7, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 225 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, with an additional seven Palestinians dying in Israeli custody. Children account for more than a quarter of those killed.