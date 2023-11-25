Massive Pro-Palestine March again Held in London

Islam Times - A big rally was held in London to show support for the Palestinians as the Hamas movement and the Zionist Israeli regime continue their truce for a second day on Saturday.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched through central London in a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday demanding a permanent ceasefire, a day after the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for prisoners held by the Israeli regime amid a four-day temporary ceasefire.Protesters old and young chanted for a ceasefire as they marched down Park Lane to Whitehall, some draped with Palestinian flags, donning keffiyehs and armed with “Free Palestine” signs and olive branches.Accoridng to The Guardian newspaper webiste, organisers of Saturday’s march, which has drawn hundreds of thousands of demonstrators to London’s streets and elsewhere in the UK since the conflict began, said the temporary truce showed that a permanent ceasefire was possible.Among the vast crowd was 29-year-old Alaïa, holding a sign saying: “They wanted to erase Palestine from the world, so the whole world became Palestine.”Among those on the march was 67-year-old Roger King, who travelled to London from Birmingham to help see an end to Gaza’s bombardment. When asked about the British government’s response, he called it “disgusting”, adding that the Labour party was not far behind.“What Israel is doing is totally disproportionate to what Hamas did – which was not right, absolutely not right,” said King, who has attended every march since the conflict began on 7 October, and will continue until it’s resolved.“This collective punishment that they dish out without any care of killing innocent civilians and children, it’s criminal, and they all ought to go before a court.”