Iran’s Rights Chief: Criminal Israeli Officials Must Be Brought to Justice

Islam Times - Iran’s Top Human Rights Official Kazzem Qaribabadi underlined that criminal Israeli authorities must be brought to trial for their atrocities against the Palestinian nation, and stressed that the Islamic Republic is seriously following up on the matter.

Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, made the remarks in an interview with the Arabic-language al-Alam television news network on Friday night.“Criminal officials of the Israeli regime must be tried. The Islamic Republic of Iran has placed particular focus on the issue, and Iranian lawyers and jurists have for this reason had interactions with their counterparts in other countries as part of attempts to follow up the case. The matter is also being pursued by judicial authorities of other Muslim states,” Gharibabadi said.The top Iranian rights official went on to sharply criticize certain Muslim countries for their refusal to cut off diplomatic ties with the Tel Aviv regime and expel Israeli ambassadors, boycott products linked to Israel, and impose an embargo on all oil and energy exports to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian lands.