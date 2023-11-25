0
Saturday 25 November 2023 - 21:53

Iran’s Rights Chief: Criminal Israeli Officials Must Be Brought to Justice

Story Code : 1098237
Iran’s Rights Chief: Criminal Israeli Officials Must Be Brought to Justice
Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, made the remarks in an interview with the Arabic-language al-Alam television news network on Friday night.

“Criminal officials of the Israeli regime must be tried. The Islamic Republic of Iran has placed particular focus on the issue, and Iranian lawyers and jurists have for this reason had interactions with their counterparts in other countries as part of attempts to follow up the case. The matter is also being pursued by judicial authorities of other Muslim states,” Gharibabadi said.

The top Iranian rights official went on to sharply criticize certain Muslim countries for their refusal to cut off diplomatic ties with the Tel Aviv regime and expel Israeli ambassadors, boycott products linked to Israel, and impose an embargo on all oil and energy exports to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian lands.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Issues Nuclear Warning over AUKUS Pact
China Issues Nuclear Warning over AUKUS Pact
Facebook Greenlit Ads Calling For ’Holocaust’ Against Palestinians in Gaza
Facebook Greenlit Ads Calling For ’Holocaust’ Against Palestinians in Gaza
25 November 2023
“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce
“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce
25 November 2023
Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief
Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief
25 November 2023
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
24 November 2023
Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report
Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report
24 November 2023
‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected
‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected
24 November 2023
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
23 November 2023
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
23 November 2023
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
23 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
23 November 2023
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
22 November 2023
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
22 November 2023