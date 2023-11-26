Tens of Thousands Take to European Streets to Call for Gaza Ceasefire

Islam Times - Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets Saturday in Europe to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza amid a temporary humanitarian pause in the fighting.

The large crowd, who marched from Hyde Park to Parliament Square in London, carried Palestinian flags and chanted: "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free" and "Free Palestine."They asked the UK government and politicians to end its support of Israel and call for an immediate cease-fire and the extension of the four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza, Anadolu agency reported.People also took to the streets in the German city of Aachen to support Palestine, despite the cold weather.The crowd gathered near the central train station, carrying Palestine flags and banners, and chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine."The protesters criticized the Western countries for their support for Israel.Besides the city of Aachen, the German capital also has been the stage for protesters.Thousands participated in a march organized by the United Palestinian National Committee in Berlin, starting from Anhalter Bahnhof Square in the city center and ending at the Berlin Cathedral.Protesters against Israel's attacks on Gaza carried banners with the words: "Silence is violence", "Free Palestine", "Cease-fire now", "Exist, resist, return" and "Stop the occupying terror."Demonstrators chanted: "Freedom for Palestine", "Freedom for Gaza", "Germany is financing, Israel is bombing" and "Stop the genocide.”Meanwhile, demonstrators in Geneva marched toward the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights headquarters in Switzerland as they protested Israeli attacks on Palestine and chanted slogans for Gazan residents and criticized women and children’s deaths at the hands of Israeli forces.Demonstrators called for the "prevention of the genocide in Gaza" and an "immediate cease-fire" by Israel.In addition, Austria witnessed protesters taking to the streets to show their desire for Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza.Protesters gathered in Mariahilfer, one of the important streets of the capital, Vienna, and carried banners that read: "Let the genocide end in Gaza", "No to the occupation", "Killer Netanyahu" as well as Palestinian flags.To draw attention to the more than 6,000 Palestinian children who were murdered in Israeli attacks, some demonstrators wore shrouds, while others carried stuffed shrouds and children's coffins.Demonstrators were on the streets in Milan, Italy's second biggest city, for a straight seventh week.Pro-Palestinians, who organized marches on Milan's main arteries in previous weeks, this time gathered for a rally in front of the Sforzesco Castle in the city center.At the protests, messages of support and solidarity were given to Palestine while protesting Israel's attacks on Gaza.More than 1,000 people gathered at demonstrations, chanting slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine" and "Freedom for Gaza," as well as reacting to the Israeli attacks.Despite the humanitarian pause that came into effect on Friday morning, the Israeli army continued raids and arrests in various cities and towns across the occupied West Bank.Israel and Hamas swapped 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli jails on Friday, the first day of the temporary humanitarian pause.Under the agreement, the hostages will be released in batches over the course of four days.Israel launched a massive military aggression against the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation dubbed Al-Aqsa Storm by the Hamas resistance movement last month.It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.