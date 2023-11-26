0
Sunday 26 November 2023 - 10:59

Russian Diplomat Slams another Visit to Ukraine by European Leaders

Story Code : 1098291
Russian Diplomat Slams another Visit to Ukraine by European Leaders
On Saturday, Kiev hosted what the Ukrainian authorities described as a "grain summit." It was attended by Swiss President Alain Berset, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, TASS reported.

They reiterated support for Ukraine but the only specific statement was made by Simonyte who pledged to provide Kiev with two mln euros to ensure grain supplies.

"The very idea that Kiev - in its current situation - could influence the international food security issue is highly questionable. Everyone knows that even before the termination of a grain agreement, a Black Sea corridor was aimed at delivering grain to wealthy Western countries rather than at fighting hunger in Africa," Miroshnik stated.

According to him, Ukraine cannot make an impact on the global grain market at this point. The Kiev government "does not need the Black Sea corridor to export grain to Africa but to import weapons, fuel and dual-use goods," he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel's Aim to Eliminate Hamas as Illusionary
26 November 2023
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
26 November 2023
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
26 November 2023
China Issues Nuclear Warning over AUKUS Pact
China Issues Nuclear Warning over AUKUS Pact
25 November 2023
Facebook Greenlit Ads Calling For ’Holocaust’ Against Palestinians in Gaza
Facebook Greenlit Ads Calling For ’Holocaust’ Against Palestinians in Gaza
25 November 2023
“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce
“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce
25 November 2023
Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief
Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief
25 November 2023
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
24 November 2023
Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report
Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report
24 November 2023
‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected
‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected
24 November 2023
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
23 November 2023
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
23 November 2023