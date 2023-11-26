Army Chief Offers Iran’s Medical Aid to Gaza

Islam Times - The commander of the Iranian Army expressed the country’s readiness to provide medical assistance to the people of Gaza.

The Iranian Army has informed the domestic authorities and the international organizations that it is prepared to deploy forces to areas near the Gaza Strip and provide the necessary medical aid for the people of Gaza, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Sunday.Denouncing the Zionist regime’s heinous crimes against Palestinians after the Al-Aqsa Storm operation that Hamas launched outside Gaza on October 7, the general said the signs of downfall of the Israeli regime became crystal clear in the operation, as the Zionists were brought to their knees and accepted all conditions set by the resistance forces.Major General Mousavi noted that the Zionist regime failed to crown any military achievement in its onslaught against Gaza, which indicates that Israel is weaker than a spider’s web in the true sense of the word.More than 14,800 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli strikes since October 7.After prolonged negotiations and a delay of at least 24 hours, a four-day truce between the Israeli regime and Hamas took effect on Friday morning, with captives held in Gaza released in exchange for Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons.