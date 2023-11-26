Islamic Jihad Warns Israel of Any Attempts to Violate Truce

Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement has warned Zionists against any attempts to violate the terms of the four-day truce that has taken effect in the Gaza Strip after seven weeks of unrelenting bombardment.

The Gaza-based group, in a statement released on Saturday night, said it will closely and strictly monitor the behavior of Zionist officials and military forces as the temporary pause in fighting holds, and will not hesitate to take appropriate actions to prevent any trickery.The Resistance Front will not allow the Zionist enemy to renege on what has already been agreed upon regarding the exchange of prisoners, or any attempt to escape its implementation, it added.“The status quo is under the control of Resistance groups. They are directing this battle both in military and political arenas through confidence and sensibility,” the statement read.Zionists began a bombardment campaign Gaza Strip after the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm inside the occupied territories on October 7. The regime has killed at least 14,854 people, including more than 6,150 children and 4,000 women, in Gaza.Zionists also laid total siege to the Gaza Strip and cut off food, water, and electricity supplies to the impoverished enclave.In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas announced a four-day truce with Zionists in the Gaza Strip to cease hostilities in Gaza.Hamas said the deal, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, will allow the entry of hundreds of trucks with humanitarian aid, medicine, and fuel to Gaza.After seven weeks of massacre, the truce took effect at 7:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Friday following a night of intense Israeli bombardment.