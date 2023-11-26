Qatar, US Discuss Developments in Gaza Strip

Islam Times - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and US President Joe Biden on Saturday discussed developments regarding the ongoing humanitarian pause in the Gaza war.

Qatar and US leaders discussed, on the telephone, the joint international efforts to reduce tension and escalation, and the flow of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza, the Qatari state news agency, QNA reported.Biden on Thursday thanked Sheikh Tamim's successful mediation role which led to a four-day temporary humanitarian pause that began early Friday in the Gaza Strip which has been devastated by an Israeli onslaught.The temporary ceasefire entered into force on Friday, after Tel Aviv's latest aggression against Gaza killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians. The Israeli regime's genocidal war began on October 7 after the territory's Resistance groups launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories.