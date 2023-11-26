Hamas Spokesman Killed in Gaza

Islam Times - The spokesman of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Mohammad Hamada has been killed by the Zionist forces in northern Gaza.

After the recent air raids of the Zionist regime of Israel on Jabalia in northern Gaza, Hamada who was also a member of the Hamas information center was killed, according to a Saturday report of Palestine’s Maan news.The Hamas spokesman was killed a few days ago during the Zionist bombardment, informed sources told Maan.Hamada from the occupied Quds was one of the Palestinian prisoners who was freed in 2011 under the exchange of prisoners deal with the Zionist regime and lived in exile in Gaza.In his interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency on September 19, Hamada stressed that the aggression of the occupiers has increased with the US support, Europe's silence, and some Arab states’ hurry to normalize ties with the regime.