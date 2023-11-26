Russia Destroys Nine Ukrainian Drones over Four Regions

Islam Times - Air defenses have destroyed another nine Ukrainian drones over the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Kyiv regime’s attempt to use fixed-wing drones to carry out an attack on targets in Russia was foiled this morning, it said."On-duty air defenses destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions," the statement reads, TASS reported.Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha said that drones had been shot down over two districts. "According to preliminary reports from first responders, there were no casualties or damage," he wrote on Telegram.