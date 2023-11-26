0
Sunday 26 November 2023 - 11:15

Russia Destroys Nine Ukrainian Drones over Four Regions

The Kyiv regime’s attempt to use fixed-wing drones to carry out an attack on targets in Russia was foiled this morning, it said.

"On-duty air defenses destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions," the statement reads, TASS reported.

Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha said that drones had been shot down over two districts. "According to preliminary reports from first responders, there were no casualties or damage," he wrote on Telegram.
