Another Round of Captive Release in Exchange for Palestinian Prisoners Expected

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas is set to release a third group of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners on Sunday.

On Saturday, Hamas released 13 Israeli and four Thai captives, prompting Israel to free 39 Palestinian prisoners.Thailand’s foreign ministry confirmed the well-being of the four Thai captives released and highlighted that 18 Thai nationals, two more than previously known, remain in Hamas captivity.Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin assured that those released on Saturday were healthy and in good condition.“The Thai government will continue to make every effort towards the safe release and return of those remaining Thai nationals,” the ministry stated.These captives are part of the approximately 30,000 Thais working in occupied Palestine, predominantly in agriculture.The ministry urged the media not to publish interviews with captive relatives, considering the sensitivity of information regarding their detention and its potential impact on those still held.The Israel regime prime minister’s office confirmed receiving a list of captives due to be released by Hamas on Sunday, currently under security review, with families informed of the impending release.As part of the ongoing four-day truce and exchange agreement, Israel has released a total of 78 Palestinian prisoners, including 39 on Friday, aligning with Hamas's release of 41 captives so far.Despite these releases, Israel has continued daily arrests of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, leading to at least 17 arrests reported by the Palestinian Prisoners Club on Saturday.The recent release of Palestinian prisoners was met with celebratory gatherings by their families and communities, marking the end of the second day of the truce's prisoner-captive exchange.However, more than 8,000 Palestinians, including over 2,200 administrative detainees without charge or trial, remain in Israeli custody despite these exchanges.