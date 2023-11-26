0
Sunday 26 November 2023 - 20:50

Russia Launches Military Spacecraft from Plesetsk Cosmodrome

Story Code : 1098380
Russia Launches Military Spacecraft from Plesetsk Cosmodrome
The Defense Ministry's statement highlighted the smooth progression of the carrier rocket's launch, successfully placing the military spacecraft into its intended orbit. Ground facilities of the Aerospace Forces’ Space Troops assumed control, following which a stable telemetry link was established with the spacecraft, operating under normal conditions.

Military Space Force (MSPF) intelligence officers began the analysis of the newly positioned space object, initiating data processing after confirming the spacecraft's stability in orbit. The Defense Ministry released footage of the rocket's launch, emphasizing the success of the mission.

A group of 45 female students from Moscow and St. Petersburg boarding schools of the Defense Ministry, alongside those from the Kyzyl Presidential Cadet School, were present at the cosmodrome during the rocket's launch, informed the military department via TASS.

The students were given a comprehensive tour, viewing the launch pad, assembly and testing building, as well as the facilities for the Angara carrier rocket.

The preceding Soyuz-2.1b launch occurred on October 27 from the same Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, carrying undisclosed spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry, withholding details about their purpose, quantity, or capabilities.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, reported a tally of 67 Soyuz-2.1b rocket launches between December 27, 2006, and November 25, 2023, successfully deploying 577 spacecraft into orbit.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel's Aim to Eliminate Hamas as Illusionary
26 November 2023
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
26 November 2023
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
26 November 2023
China Issues Nuclear Warning over AUKUS Pact
China Issues Nuclear Warning over AUKUS Pact
25 November 2023
Facebook Greenlit Ads Calling For ’Holocaust’ Against Palestinians in Gaza
Facebook Greenlit Ads Calling For ’Holocaust’ Against Palestinians in Gaza
25 November 2023
“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce
“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce
25 November 2023
Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief
Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief
25 November 2023
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
24 November 2023
Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report
Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report
24 November 2023
‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected
‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected
24 November 2023
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
23 November 2023
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
23 November 2023