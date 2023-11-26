Russia Launches Military Spacecraft from Plesetsk Cosmodrome

Islam Times - A military spacecraft took off atop a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from Russia's Plesetsk cosmodrome in the north, as confirmed by the nation's Defense Ministry on Saturday night.

The Defense Ministry's statement highlighted the smooth progression of the carrier rocket's launch, successfully placing the military spacecraft into its intended orbit. Ground facilities of the Aerospace Forces’ Space Troops assumed control, following which a stable telemetry link was established with the spacecraft, operating under normal conditions.Military Space Force (MSPF) intelligence officers began the analysis of the newly positioned space object, initiating data processing after confirming the spacecraft's stability in orbit. The Defense Ministry released footage of the rocket's launch, emphasizing the success of the mission.A group of 45 female students from Moscow and St. Petersburg boarding schools of the Defense Ministry, alongside those from the Kyzyl Presidential Cadet School, were present at the cosmodrome during the rocket's launch, informed the military department via TASS.The students were given a comprehensive tour, viewing the launch pad, assembly and testing building, as well as the facilities for the Angara carrier rocket.The preceding Soyuz-2.1b launch occurred on October 27 from the same Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, carrying undisclosed spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry, withholding details about their purpose, quantity, or capabilities.Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, reported a tally of 67 Soyuz-2.1b rocket launches between December 27, 2006, and November 25, 2023, successfully deploying 577 spacecraft into orbit.