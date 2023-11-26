Raisi: Hamas Made Israeli Regime Accept Ceasefire in Gaza

Islam Times - President Ebrahim Raisi said that the victory of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance in the recent war in Gaza was inspired by Iran's Baisj discourse, adding that Hamas forced the Zionist regime to call for a ceasefire.

The Iranian president made the remarks in a cabinet session on Sunday where he also commemorated the national Basij Week."The victory of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance in the recent battle in Gaza was inspired by the discourse of Basij and the superiority of the discourse of Resistance against the occupation," Raeisi said.Raeisi stated that after 45 days of crimes, bombardment and relentless attacks by the Zionists, the Hamas Resistance movement forced them to accept the ceasefire and its terms by taking control of the battlefield and being in advance."He added, "No doubt that the final victory of the Palestinian nation by defeating the occupiers and destroying the Zionist regime will be achieved soon."The Israeli regime unleashed a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 in response to the besieged territory-based Resistance groups' Operation al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories.The latest aggression against Gaza killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of whom are women and children.