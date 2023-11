Islam Times - The first image of the Daylaman destroyer built by the military experts at the Iranian Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics which will soon join the Navy fleet, has been released.​

According to the announcement of Brigadier General Mohammadreza Ashtiani, the Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, the unveiling and joining of the destroyer to the Navy is scheduled to take place on the occasion of Navy Day.This destroyer is one of the Mowj class destroyers with a weight of 1500 tons, which has many advantages over the previous variants.