Sunday 26 November 2023 - 21:00

Explosions Heard in Damascus in Suspected Israeli Attack

Explosions Heard in Damascus in Suspected Israeli Attack
Syrian news sources reported that several explosions were heard in Damascus. "Sham FM" radio reported that there was plumes of smoke in the air around "Al-Mezzah" and "Al-Moazamieh" districts in Damascus after the loud explosions.

The main cause of these explosions is still unknown.

However, the Russian Today Arabic language correspondent has cited local sources that the loud explosions were due to Israeli regime airstrikes. 

Meanwhile, Syria's Al-Watan newspaper reported that these explosions were due to the Zionist regime's attacks on Damascus airport.
