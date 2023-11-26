Hezbollah Official: Hamas’ Al-Aqsa Storm ‘Marvelous’, its Effects Not Yet Known

Islam Times - A high-ranking official with the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement has called the Hamas’ Al-Aqsa Storm a “marvelous operation”, saying its effects will be known soon.

During a memorial ceremony in Lebanon on Sunday, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said the enemy has failed to sow sedition among our ranks.“Al-Aqsa Strom was great and marvelous work that dug deep into the Israeli entity and it comes to fruition in the near future,” Sheikh Qassem said, praising the Palestinian resistance in the face of the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.“The groundbreaking achievement of the al-Aqsa Strom will be an indication that the Resistance cannot be defeated.”He also underlined that the Israeli regime failed to achieve anything during 50 days of its brutal aggression on Gaza.“This Resistance, with its men, children, women, and everything it possesses, cannot be defeated, and victories will follow, most notably the victory of Gaza,” he noted.“The Resistance was not harmed and its strength was not diminished in any way, and we are with it in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen,” Qassem said.He added that Operation Al-Aqsa Strom, which was launched by Palestinian Resistance groups on October 7, was “a fundamental work” and must succeed.“If it was not for the steadfastness of the Resistance, the prisoner exchange deal would not have been reached. Israel was forced to accept a ceasefire,” he said in reference to the truce, which went into effect on Friday.According to Sheikh Qassem, the Israeli regime did not even dare to launch an operation to free the prisoners held by Hamas, and had to wait for the proposed swap deal by the Resistance movement.“The regime is facing a crisis and catastrophe,” the Hezbollah official added. “Extending the current four-day truce would be the best option for Israel as the Palestinian Resistance was in no way affected by the regime’s operation against the Gaza Strip.”The Israeli regime unleashed a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 in response to the besieged territory-based Resistance groups' Operation al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories.The latest aggression against Gaza killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of whom are women and children.