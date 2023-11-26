0
Sunday 26 November 2023 - 21:31

Russia MoD: Twenty-four Ukrainian Drones Destroyed Up to Now

Story Code : 1098398
Russia MoD: Twenty-four Ukrainian Drones Destroyed Up to Now
The number of drones downed on Sunday climbed therefore to twenty-four.

"On November 26, at about 09:30 a.m. Moscow time [06:30 a.m. GMT], an attempt of the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack by fixed-wing aircraft type UAVs against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense assets on duty destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of Bryansk, Smolensk, and Tula Regions," the ministry said.

Early in the morning on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry informed about destroying eleven, and then nine more drones over the territory of Moscow, Tula, Kaluga, and Bryansk Regions.
