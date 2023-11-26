The U.S. Doesn’t Rule Out Extension of 4-day Ceasefire

Islam Times - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday did not rule out the possibility that the four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that began Friday could be extended but said that the decision was up to Hamas.

"I think it is certainly a possibility, and we would like to see that happen," Sullivan told NBC’s Kristen Welker during an interview on 'Meet the Press'.According to Politico, Israel has proposed extending the ceasefire one additional day for every 10 more hostages Hamas releases beyond the 50 women and children the two sides agreed to in the initial deal. But it’s unclear whether Hamas will agree to such an extension."Hamas is going to make the decision about whether they’re prepared to release another 10 hostages. Israel has put its cards on the table. They’re prepared to extend the pause in the fighting," Sullivan said."So the ball is in Hamas’ court. Will Hamas step up and release another 10 hostages? If they won’t, then they’re the ones choosing to bring an end to the pause in fighting, not Israel," he added, noting that President Joe Biden is set to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.Recently, before the four-day ceasefire, some American sources announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the American president to pressure the Emir of Qatar to make Hamas agree to a ceasefire.Egypt also has said that it had received positive signals from all parties about a possible extension of the four-day truce for one or two days.َA four-day ceasefire in Gaza took effect at 7:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on November 24, but Israel has repeatedly threatened to resume its attacks on the Gaza Strip after the end of the moratorium.Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), said in a statement that the country was holding extensive talks with all parties to reach an agreement over extending the truce, which means the release of more captives in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.