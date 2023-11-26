Sayyed Safieddine Stresses the Importance of Resistance Weapons After Gaza Proves Their Worth

Islam Times - In an emotional speech during a memorial ceremony for martyrs held by Hezbollah, Sayyed Hashem Saffieddine, the head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, emphasized the significance of resistance weapons in Lebanon after witnessing the recent events in Gaza. Saffieddine described the resistance’s actions at the border as “great, great, and very important” for both Lebanon and Gaza.

Sayyed Saffieddine highlighted that despite the heavy costs paid by the people of Gaza and the region, the choice of resistance remains unwavering. He asserted that if the American project to settle Palestinians in diaspora countries had succeeded, Lebanon and other nations would have faced similar challenges. He stressed that the resettlement project is still ongoing as long as ‘Israel’ maintains a belief in establishing an exclusive state.His eminence emphasized the need to appreciate the value and importance of the resistance in daily life, society, and the education of youth. Sayyed Safieddine regarded the success of the resistance as a divine blessing that fosters pride, purity, and strength within individuals, thus enabling the formation of a robust nation.Sayyed Safieddine underscored that the battle on the border serves as a legitimate, national, and religious responsibility to protect Lebanon and support Gaza. He insisted that everyone would eventually recognize the criticality of participating in this battle. By engaging in such conflicts, the enemy learns harsh lessons and acknowledges the accuracy and effectiveness of the Mujahideen’s hits and Hezbollah’s weapons. The accurate strikes by the resistance’s weapons ultimately shield Lebanon from enemy attacks.Sayyed Safieddine reiterated the greatness and importance of what the resistance accomplished on the border, considering the sacrifices made by the people of Gaza and the surrounding region. He emphasized that the choice to continue resisting until the end remains unwavering among the people. He believed that the overwhelming support from the people of Gaza strengthens the determination of resistance fighters while bearing a significant responsibility. The responsibility of the resistance intensifies in Palestine given the sight of nearly 20,000 martyrs and the extensive destruction in the area. These circumstances only serve to empower the resistance.The events unfolding in Palestine have inspired the growth and intensification of resistance throughout the region. Sayyed Safieddine acknowledged that being strong, present in the field, and capable of attacking terrifies the enemy. The Gaza Strip’s recent experiences have vividly demonstrated the importance of resistance weapons in the fight against oppression.He concluded his speech by drawing parallels between the resistance’s struggle and the teachings of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him), emphasizing the wisdom and discernment possessed by hezbollah leadership