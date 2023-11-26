‘Israel’ Gains No Military Achievement in Gaza: Mousavi

Islam Times - The weeks-long Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip has been described as a “humiliating defeat” for Tel Aviv by Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief commander of the Iranian Army.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran, Mousavi highlighted how the conflict has exposed the true nature of the US and other supporters of the occupying regime.Mousavi pointed out that even the US president, who had previously shown support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had to adjust his stance as the Zionist regime’s crimes intensified.The bombardment of civilian targets, he emphasized, does not constitute an achievement for ‘Israel’, as it has suffered significant losses in terms of military equipment and personnel.Additionally, the failure to arrest Hamas leaders further undermines Israel’s claims of victory.For years, Mousavi noted, the Zionists have attempted to push the Palestine issue into oblivion. However, the Gaza war has brought the spotlight back onto Palestine, garnering global attention. The Iranian Army chief also criticized the US for its portrayal of itself as a champion of human rights and democracy, stating that the war has exposed the true nature and face of the US and its allies who support the Zionist regime.The aggression, which began on October 7 after the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, has revealed the fragility of the Israeli regime. Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah previously described Israel as “as fragile as a spider web,” highlighting the regime’s dependence on American support.Mousavi emphasized that despite the billions of dollars in assistance provided by the US and some regional states, ‘Israel’ was ultimately defeated by the people who have been living under oppressive conditions in an open-air prison.Tel Aviv was forced to accept a ceasefire based on Hamas’ terms, further underscoring the regime’s weakened position.Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, as Mousavi stated, represents an unprecedented development in the 75-year struggle to end the Israeli occupation. The toll of the aggression against Gaza has been devastating, with 14,854 Palestinians killed, including thousands of children and women, and over 36,000 others injured. The coastal enclave has been subjected to a complete siege, depriving its inhabitants of essential resources such as fuel, electricity, food, and water.While a four-day ceasefire has been implemented to allow for humanitarian aid delivery and a captive-for-prisoner swap between Hamas and ‘Israel’, it is seen as a victory for Hamas and a testament to the conditions set by the Palestinian resistance. The Gaza war has not only inflicted a severe blow to Israel but has also exposed the true colors of its regime supporters.