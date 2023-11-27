“Israeli” War Gov’t Torn over Smotrich Emergency Budget

Islam Times - “Israeli” War Minister Benny Gantz and his ‘National Unity’ faction threatened to cause a crisis in “Israel's” emergency war government in a demand to cancel the suggested changes to a proposed wartime budget.

The government is set to review Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's budgetary plan later on Monday.Gantz sent a letter to “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday night, urging him to put a stop to Smotrich's plans. ““As made clear in our meeting on November 23, my faction and I will vote against plans to move funds to non-war related efforts,” he wrote in the letter.Gantz further added that “These plans will hurt ‘Israel's’ resilience and the unity among its people.”Netanyahu released a statement later on Sunday night confirming the government's intent to push Smotrich's plans through in the cabinet meeting.Despite Gantz's disapproval, Netanyahu's government still has a majority to pass Smotrich's war budget without needing Gantz or his ministers' fingers.Sources close to Gantz added that, despite the disagreements, the minister had “entered the government out of national responsibility, we will not leave it now.”