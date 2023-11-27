Australian Teachers Warned against Pro-Palestinian Advocacy

Islam Times - Teachers in the Australian state of Victoria received a warning against engaging in pro-Palestinian advocacy within schools.

Australian Education Minister Ben Carroll cautioned that such participation could foster division, citing instances like wearing pro-Palestinian badges or inviting Palestinian activists to address students in Melbourne schools."A small subsection of the Education Union's proposed action is not supported by the government," Carroll stated.Acknowledging a few unionized teachers planning solidarity actions with Palestine during an advocacy week, Carroll highlighted intentions like wearing Palestinian symbols and hosting advocates as concerning."This action is inflammatory, divisive, and adds to disharmony in our community," he emphasized, stressing the need for impartiality and avoiding political agendas among government school educators.An official statement from the government clarifying non-support for these actions will be distributed to all schools, Carroll confirmed.Further deliberation is ongoing regarding potential directives barring specific attire, such as pro-Palestinian badges, for teachers.A resolution, urging a "School Staff Week of Action for Palestine," was forwarded to the Australian Education Union (AEU) Victorian branch, advocating against imposed censorship and encouraging informed discussions."Open and informed discussions should be happening in schools," expressed an unnamed government school teacher, denouncing the government's allegedly confrontational stance on Israel-Gaza War dialogues and expressing concern over students' dissemination of misleading information.Concerns persist over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, under siege since an Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, with aid agencies and the UN expressing apprehension.While AEU Victorian branch president Meredith Peace reportedly disapproved of the planned activity, the statewide branch hasn't endorsed these actions, according to ABC News.The warning issued to teachers stemmed from recent events involving hundreds of Melbourne and Sydney students staging a walkout, urging an end to Israeli atrocities in Gaza. These actions coincided with Israel's continued bombardment of Gaza just before an agreed ceasefire. Additionally, thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered in several Australian cities on Sunday, November 26, advocating for a lasting ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.