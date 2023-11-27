0
Monday 27 November 2023 - 09:50

Russia to Test first Naval Drones in Special Op Zone

Story Code : 1098482
Russia to Test first Naval Drones in Special Op Zone
"The Ministry of Defense has already agreed on the delivery of the first 10 units, which we must send by the end of this year. This will be the first experimental batch that will be tested in the zone of the special military operation," Mikhail Danilenko, managing director of Kingisepp Machine-Building Plant (KMZ), told Sputnik.

Danilenko added that the company calls this device "one-off boats" that can also act as kamikaze drones. These boats are difficult to detect due to their design and size.

The drone will be able to reach a speed of up to 80 kilometers per hour (49.7 miles per hour) and have a payload of about 600 kilograms (1,322 pounds), with a cruising range of more than 200 kilometers (124 miles), Danilenko added.
The KMZ holding specializes in the production of boats for Russian law enforcement agencies.
Comment


Featured Stories
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
27 November 2023
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
27 November 2023
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
27 November 2023
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
26 November 2023
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel's Aim to Eliminate Hamas as Illusionary
26 November 2023
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
26 November 2023
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
26 November 2023
China Issues Nuclear Warning over AUKUS Pact
China Issues Nuclear Warning over AUKUS Pact
25 November 2023
Facebook Greenlit Ads Calling For ’Holocaust’ Against Palestinians in Gaza
Facebook Greenlit Ads Calling For ’Holocaust’ Against Palestinians in Gaza
25 November 2023
“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce
“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce
25 November 2023
Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief
Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief
25 November 2023
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
24 November 2023