Raisi: US Has No Right to Interfere in Gaza

Islam Times - Lashing out at the US for its complicity with the apartheid “Israeli” entity in the massacre of Palestinians, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Washington has no right to interfere in the decisions about the future of the Gaza Strip.

In a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart on Sunday night, Raisi slammed the US as the “murderer of people of Gaza”, warning that any American interference in the plans for the future of Gaza would be tantamount to another crime against Palestinians.“Aiding and abetting the ‘Israeli’ entity in its heinous crimes and massacre of people in Gaza have brought discredit on the US government,” he noted, adding that “The people of Gaza should decide the fate of Gaza through Hamas, as the legitimate and official government that has been elected by the public vote of that region.”Raisi further stated: “The Americans have no right to any interference or decision on the people of Gaza and any such measure by them in this regard will be doomed to failure.”In parallel, he pointed to the friendly and age-old relations between Iran and Turkey, which he said are based upon mutual religious tenets and interests.Stressing the need for the promotion of political, economic and cultural ties between Tehran and Ankara, Raisi expressed hope that the constructive relations between Iran and Turkey as two major and influential countries in the Muslim world would serve as a model for interaction among the Islamic nations.For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lauded the good and constructive relations between Turkey and Iran, calling for efforts to elevate the ties to a premium and exceptional level.He also expressed Turkey’s readiness to host a meeting of the supreme council of cooperation with Iran.