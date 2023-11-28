Deylaman Destroyer Symbol of Iran’s Maritime Power: Army Chief of Staff

Islam Times - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said deterrent power and sustainable security hinge on readiness and preparedness of the Iranian Armed Forces as the country's new destroyer joined the naval fleet.

Baqeri made the announcement as he attended the ceremony of the joining of a new domestically designed and manufactured destroyer, dubbed Deylaman, to the country's northern naval fleet to strengthen security in the Caspian Sea.The ceremony was held in the northern Iranian port city of Bandar Anzali on Monday.He said the Iranian Navy plays a leading role in increasing the country's sustainable deterrent power in the face of the enemies.General Baqeri added that the Deylaman destroyer sends a message of peace and friendship to all the neighbors of the Islamic Republic, in particular the Caspian Sea countries.“The Caspian Sea is a sea of peace and friendship, and that Iran enjoys amicable all-out military relations with all the Caspian Sea littoral states, so the Navy has once again stressed the message of friendship by building this destroyer, which is a great masterpiece in the history of the Navy,” he added.Chief Commander of the Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, and a number of high-ranking military officials were also present at the ceremony.Deylaman is the fifth Mowj class destroyer in the Jamaran class which is equipped with various types of domestically-manufactured defense systems and equipment.It has the capability to navigate for a long time, search, discover, identify, monitor confront and, if necessary, repel any air, surface, and subsurface threats. Deylaman is also capable of carrying helicopters on its deck.Elsewhere in his address, Baqeri hailed the high capabilities of Iran's Navy, saying the manufacturing of the Deylaman destroyer under Western sanctions is a matter of hope and honor.He added that the Iranian Armed Forces have been under sanctions imposed by the United States and its arrogant allies over the past 45 years.He emphasized that the most severe sanctions have been imposed on Iran in recent years, however, the manufacturing of such a destroyer by Iranian scientists and artisans raised hope for the country's development and progress.The general noted that Iran would enjoy more sustainable security in its northern parts and enhanced cooperation with the armies in the region following the joining of the destroyer.In addition to state-of-the-art equipment, Baqeri said the faithful, smart and committed workforce play a leading role in defending the country.Iran’s Navy has in recent years achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing surface and sub-surface vessels. It has also increased its presence in international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.