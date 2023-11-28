0
War with Hamas Damaging ‘Israeli’ Economy: Moody’s

The overall cost of the war could reach as much as $53.5 billion, nearly 10% of GDP, threatening ‘Israel’s’ economic future, the Moody’s report revealed this week, citing data from the ‘Institute for National Security Studies’ [INSS].

“The severity of any damage to the economy will depend – to an important extent – on the length of the military conflict but also on the longer-term prospects for ‘Israel’s’ domestic security situation,” Moody’s senior VP Kathrin Muehlbronner said.

For the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime, much of the economic shock will come from reduced investments, disruptions in the labor market, and slowing growth of productivity, economists warn.

“While the uncertainty remains very high, we believe that the impact on the economy could be more severe than in earlier episodes of military conflict and violence,” Muehlbronner added.

According to Moody’s, the financial burden for ‘Israel’ will be much higher than that of previous military attacks, such as the 2014 war on gaza, or the July 2006 war on Lebanon, which lasted 34 days and incurred a direct cost of around $2.5 billion, or 1.3% of GDP.

A looming economic downturn prompted Moody’s to revise downwards its growth forecast for the ‘Israeli’ economy from the 3% previously expected to 2.4% this year. In its pessimistic 2024 outlook, the ratings agency sees GDP contracting by about 1.5%.

The agency, which placed ‘Israel’s’ A1 credit rating on review for a possible downgrade, also predicted that a prolonged conflict would force the government to spend billions of dollars on military, including the wages of thousands of drafted reservists. Massive spending will also include funding for compensation for war-affected businesses and the reconstruction of devastated communities.

Meanwhile, the entity's revenues, mainly tax income, will continue to slump as consumption, among other demand factors, is plummeting, with the absence of around 18% of ‘Israel’s’ workforce during the war.
