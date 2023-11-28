0
Tuesday 28 November 2023 - 00:22

“Israeli” Army Dismisses Officers Over Gaza Battle Withdrawal

Story Code : 1098628
“Israeli” Army Dismisses Officers Over Gaza Battle Withdrawal
The unit’s retreat from the engagement sparked serious concerns about the decision-making and conduct of its leaders. 

According to sources, a senior “Israeli” military intelligence officer had previously dismissed a detailed warning about a potential Hamas raid, labeling it an ‘imaginary scenario’. 

This incident occurred on October 7, the same day as the unit’s withdrawal from the Gaza engagement. It is unclear whether the dismissed warning and the subsequent retreat from the battle are linked, but both incidents raise questions about the “Israeli” army’s tactical decision-making.
Comment


