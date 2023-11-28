Nearly 30 Schools Closed in Belgium Due to Bomb Alert

Islam Times - Dozens of schools in Brussels and the Brabant region of Belgium are closed on Monday due to a bomb alert received late Sunday, the Wallonia Brussels Education (WBE) said on Monday.

Listing names of 29 schools that received a bomb threat, the WBE said in a statement: "The organizing authority, in strict compliance with the precautionary principle, took the decision to suspend classes and the reception of students this Monday, November 27, 2023, in the establishments concerned located in Brussels and in Walloon Brabant."“WBE is in contact with the competent authorities, the situation is subject to constant evaluation. Several sites have already been verified or are being verified. The situation will be reassessed during the day,” it added, Anadolu Agency reported.