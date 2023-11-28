Palestinian Ministry Denounces Israeli Budget for West Bank Settlement Expansion

Islam Times - The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the Israeli regime’s finance minister Bezalel Smotrich's proposal to allocate substantial budgets for bolstering settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“Smotrich talked about a budget adjustment that allocates millions of shekels to expand the Israeli settlements in Area C in the West Bank and allocates a budget to prevent Palestinians from building in those areas,” the ministry said in a statement posted on X.The ministry cautioned the Israeli regime about the implications of accommodating Smotrich's demands, citing their contradiction with the UN's resolution on a two-state solution.Accusing Smotrich and Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of “taking advantage” of Israel’s war in Gaza, the ministry criticized their support for settlers and Israeli forces to escalate the clashes in the West Bank.Previously, EU foreign policy chief Borrell also criticized the move, highlighting its contradiction with international law.Josep Borrell says funding new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories will “not make Israel safer”.“The settlements are a grave international humanitarian law breach, and they are Israel’s greatest security liability,” he posted on X.