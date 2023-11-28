West’s Attempts to Maintain Influence Exacerbating Tension in Middle East, Ukraine: Putin

Islam Times - The model of globalization created largely by Western countries in pursuit of their own interests has become obsolete, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to participants in and guests of the Primakov Readings international forum.

"The theme of this year’s forum is quite relevant: ‘Horizons of post-globalization.’ Clearly, the model of globalization that was created largely by Western counties in (pursuit of) their own interests has, naturally, become obsolete and is now experiencing a deep-seated crisis. A new, fairer and more democratic system of international relations is emerging, which will better meet the needs of the global majority," Putin pointed out.However, in Putin’s words, "a well-known group of countries," which has grown accustomed to dominating world affairs, will stop at nothing to preserve its waning influence, using outright blackmail and strong-arm pressure tactics, while replacing international law with some sort of "rules-based order.""Such a destabilizing policy line triggered both the crisis surrounding Ukraine and the tragic escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the Russian president stressed, TASS reported.He noted that the Primakov Readings forum, "which bears the name of noted stateman, diplomat and academic Yevgeny Primakov, has earned well-deserved recognition.""Its participants engage in meaningful and free debate, not only thoroughly analyzing the key international issues of today, but also assessing long-term trends on the regional and global level, guided by a systematic scholarly approach and objective facts," Putin said in his address.The Primakov Readings is an annual international research and expert forum dedicated to the memory of Russian statesman and diplomat Yevgeny Primakov (1929-2015).The forum addresses various scenarios for international relations, global security challenges and new models for interaction among international policy actors. Every year, over 600 Russian and foreign experts take part in the Primakov Readings. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov chairs the forum’s organizing committee.