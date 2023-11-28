0
Tuesday 28 November 2023 - 00:32

Iran Warns of US’ Sinister Political Plots for Gaza

Story Code : 1098634
Iran Warns of US’ Sinister Political Plots for Gaza
In comments at a presser on Monday, Kanaani said there is evidence that the Zionist regime is after adventurism after launching its deadly onslaught against Gaza.

Based on what Iran has monitored in cooperation with other parties, the US intends to use political means to fulfill the objectives it has failed to achieve in Gaza amid the brutal Israeli war, he warned.

The US has always been part of the problem in Palestine in the past decades, Kanaani added, saying the US was practically a main pillar of the recent deadly war against Gaza.

“The US is not expected to be part of the solution. The help the US can offer is to cease supporting the Zionist regime,” the Iranian spokesman added.

“The US’ unfair measures without considering the realities won’t help settle the crisis,” he noted.

Kanaani also emphasized that the Palestinian nation won’t allow any outsider to accomplish their illegitimate objectives and will decide its own fate.

In a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart on Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi lashed out at the US for its complicity with the Zionist regime in the massacre of Palestinians, saying Washington has no right to interfere in the decisions about the future of the Gaza Strip.

“The Americans have no right to any interference or decision on the people of Gaza and any such measure by them in this regard will be doomed to failure,” Raisi stated.
Comment


Featured Stories
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 8 Times
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
1 Million Israelis Fled Occupied Territories after October 7: IRGC General
27 November 2023
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
Third ‘Israeli’ Ship Seized Off Yemen in One Week
27 November 2023
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
US Hate Crimes: Palestinian Students Shot, Wounded in Vermont
27 November 2023
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
Ukraine Will ‘Strengthen EU’: German FM
26 November 2023
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel
Former French Ambassadors Dismiss Israel's Aim to Eliminate Hamas as Illusionary
26 November 2023
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
UN Accuses Israeli Military of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol during Truce
26 November 2023
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
Chinese Military Repels US Warship Near Disputed South China Sea Islands
26 November 2023
China Issues Nuclear Warning over AUKUS Pact
China Issues Nuclear Warning over AUKUS Pact
25 November 2023
Facebook Greenlit Ads Calling For ’Holocaust’ Against Palestinians in Gaza
Facebook Greenlit Ads Calling For ’Holocaust’ Against Palestinians in Gaza
25 November 2023
“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce
“Israel” Murders Two Palestinians Returning Home after Truce
25 November 2023
Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief
Power Of Palestinians Amazed the World: IRGC Deputy Chief
25 November 2023
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
24 November 2023