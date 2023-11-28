Iran Warns of US’ Sinister Political Plots for Gaza

Islam Times - The US, notorious for sponsoring, aiding and abetting the Zionist regime in the vicious crimes against Palestinians, is seeking to politically achieve what it has failed to fulfill in Gaza via the war, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

In comments at a presser on Monday, Kanaani said there is evidence that the Zionist regime is after adventurism after launching its deadly onslaught against Gaza.Based on what Iran has monitored in cooperation with other parties, the US intends to use political means to fulfill the objectives it has failed to achieve in Gaza amid the brutal Israeli war, he warned.The US has always been part of the problem in Palestine in the past decades, Kanaani added, saying the US was practically a main pillar of the recent deadly war against Gaza.“The US is not expected to be part of the solution. The help the US can offer is to cease supporting the Zionist regime,” the Iranian spokesman added.“The US’ unfair measures without considering the realities won’t help settle the crisis,” he noted.Kanaani also emphasized that the Palestinian nation won’t allow any outsider to accomplish their illegitimate objectives and will decide its own fate.In a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart on Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi lashed out at the US for its complicity with the Zionist regime in the massacre of Palestinians, saying Washington has no right to interfere in the decisions about the future of the Gaza Strip.“The Americans have no right to any interference or decision on the people of Gaza and any such measure by them in this regard will be doomed to failure,” Raisi stated.