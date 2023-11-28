UN Chief: Palestinians Enduring “One of the Darkest Chapters” in Their History

Islam Times - In a statement, ahead of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says Palestinians were enduring “one of the darkest chapters” in their history.

Guterres said that the “Israeli” entity’s areal raids on the besieged Gaza Strip in the aftermath of Hama’s October 7 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood “cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”He calls for “a long-term humanitarian ceasefire, unrestricted access for lifesaving aid, the release of all hostages, the protection of civilians and an end to violations of international humanitarian law.”The apartheid “Israeli” regime and the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas have agreed to extend a temporary cease-fire through Wednesday, with more planned releases of “Israeli” captives and Palestinian abductees from jails in the “Israeli” entity.