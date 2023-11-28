Palestinian Prisoners Society: 60 Palestinian Women Still Held in “Israeli” Jails

Islam Times - "Israeli" authorities continue to hold 60 Palestinian women in jail, with most detained after Oct. 7, a local nongovernmental organization, said on Tuesday.

Amal Sarahneh, media officer at the Palestinian Prisoners Society [PPS], said the “Israeli” occupation army abducted 56 Palestinian women and girls in a major wave of abductions in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds [Jerusalem] after Oct. 7, so far abducting 3,260 people.Sarahneh added that the apartheid “Israeli” entity had released 33 Palestinian women under a prisoner swap deal with resistance group Hamas over the past four days.Meanwhile, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said earlier that Tel Aviv would agree on the release of 50 Palestinian women in additional swaps with Hamas in exchange for the release of “Israelis” held in Gaza.Before Oct. 7, the number of Palestinians detained in “Israeli” jails was around 5,200, including more than 1,000 held in so-called “administrative detention” without charge or trial.Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since the fighting broke out on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and the “Israeli” entity in Gaza.Nearly 240 Palestinians have been murdered by the “Israeli” forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7 in addition to over 2,850 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.