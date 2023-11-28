0
Tuesday 28 November 2023 - 21:27

NATO Aims to Contain Russia, Sacrifices Ukraine’s People: Kremlin Spokesman

Story Code : 1098882
"NATO considers Russia an adversary. NATO is an alliance that was created as tool of confrontation. It was so conceived. Its architecture was built in such a way that it is, in fact, an element of confrontation and an instrument of containment of our country in one way or another," Peskov told the media, TASS reported.

Therefore, in his view, "no matter whatever is invented there, no matter what statements may be made, the main purpose of the alliance is exactly that."

"Naturally, the alliance is analyzing the situation. The alliance sees the real state of affairs. For now, the alliance does not abandon its plans to contain Russia and, in fact, to use the Ukrainian people as a sacrificial lamb in the fight against Russia," Peskov stressed.

"We understand this perfectly well and are building our further policy precisely in accordance with these realities. The special military operation continues," Peskov said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of the November 28-29 meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels that Ukraine's inability to move the front line even with extensive NATO assistance confirmed that Russia should not be underestimated, but the North Atlantic Alliance should still continue to support Kiev. He argued that it was not in (NATO's) security interests to let Russia gain the upper hand in the conflict in Ukraine.

In an interview with the Hungarian online media resource Index, Stoltenberg also said that the North Atlantic allies had provided 100 billion euros worth of assistance to Ukraine in the conflict with Russia and intended to continue supporting Kiev, because they believe that such an approach met their collective security interests.
