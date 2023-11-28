Iran Asks ICC to End Impunity for Israeli Crimes

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to put an end to the Israeli officials’ exemption from prosecution for an array of crimes committed against Gaza.

In letters to the president and prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Tuesday, the top Iranian diplomat stressed the need for immediate action on the case pertaining to Palestine and for punishment for the Zionist regime’s recent crimes against Gaza.In his letters to the international tribunal based in The Hague, Amirabdollahian referred to the Israeli regime’s barbaric bombardment of Gaza and the ground invasion of the enclave that have killed over 14,000 innocent civilians and injured over 32,000 others, denouncing the atrocities as a clear example of “grave international crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.”He also noted that the support from a series of countries has emboldened the Zionist regime and encouraged it to continue committing international crimes with brutal violence and impunity.Amirabdollahian reminded the ICC of its legal responsibility to prosecute the war criminals and end their impunity.The ICC’s action regarding the case of Palestine will be a litmus test for the tribunal’s independence and judicial impartiality, he stated, saying the time has come for the ICC to decide between standing against the pressures and interests of certain powers and backing off, which will allow the Zionist regime’s atrocities to go unpunished.The Iranian foreign minister also called on the ICC to avoid double standards, discriminatory justice, or politicized approaches to guarantee judicial prosecution for those committing grave international crimes.More than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7.