US Transfers Military Equipment from Iraq to Syria

Islam Times - Security sources in northern Iraq have said that the American forces have transferred various military equipment to their bases in northeastern Syria over the past two days.

At least three American-flagged convoys transferred US special military equipment from Al-Harir Air Base to Al-Hasakah in Syria, according to local sources.Following the atrocities and brutal attacks of the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Palestine, especially Gaza, and by enjoying Washington's support for such attacks, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance had warned the US that it would target American bases in the region.In the past few days, US military bases in Iraq and Syria have been targeted several times by drones, rockets, and missiles.