Iran Navy Monitors US Aircraft Carrier in Regional Waters

Islam Times - Iran's Naval Intelligence systems have successfully tracked and identified a US aircraft carrier group in the Gulf of Aden and the Sea of Oman.

The elite unmanned and manned intelligence systems of the Iranian Navy, including drones operating over regional waters, successfully intercepted the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier group in the Gulf of Aden and the Sea of Oman, local Iranian media reported on Tuesday.The interception was made possible through exchange of information between the Navy and naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.Iranian military leaders have long maintained that US military presence in the region, including that of the USS Eisenhower, not only fails to enhance regional security but also creates tension and insecurity.They emphasize that regional countries are capable of and solely responsible for ensuring security without foreign intervention.