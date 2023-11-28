0
Tuesday 28 November 2023 - 21:40

11 Dead in Northeast China Mine Accident: Report

Story Code : 1098888
Media have quoted the Chinese state media outlet CCTV as saying in a report that the accident occurred at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) at the Shuangyang coal mine of Heilongjiang Longmei Shuangyashan Mining Co, and is initially believed to have been caused by a rock burst.

The cause of the accident is under further investigation, CCTV added. Rock bursts happen when pent up energy stored in rock causes it to violently fracture.

The report did not provide information on whether other people were still unaccounted for.

China's coal mines have seen a string of deadly accidents this year despite repeated government calls for stricter enforcement of safety standards, as miners seek to step up coal output.
