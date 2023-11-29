0
Wednesday 29 November 2023 - 08:48

Iran: Our Army’s Ground Force Are Self-Sufficient in Terms of Combat Power

Story Code : 1099009
Brigadier General Kioimars Heidari told reporters on Tuesday night that the army's ground force now manufactures all the necessary weapons and equipment, including helicopters, drones, anti-armor missiles, long-range missiles, and various types of combat systems in order to establish stable security by its experts, and it is self-sufficient in this field.

Stating that the country's armed forces have brought the power of deterrence to the fore, he said that the stable security of a country is guaranteed by an armed force that has the ability to manufacture weapons and defense equipment.

Heidari pointed to the deployment of the army’s ground force throughout the country's borders and said with the round-the-clock efforts of these forces, stable security is established in the country's borders.

He further added that the presence of the army at the border does not mean that there is any danger, but it is to keep the troops ready.
