Palestinians Resistance Invites Elon Musk to Witness Gaza Destruction

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas extended an invitation to Elon Musk, urging him to visit Gaza and witness the widespread devastation caused by Israeli attacks, contrasting his recent visit to an Israeli kibbutz.

“We invite him to visit Gaza to see the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against the people of Gaza, in compliance with the standards of objectivity and credibility,” Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, said in a press conference in Beirut on Tuesday.Highlighting the impact, Hamdan condemned Israel's use of over 40,000 tons of explosives on defenseless Gazan homes in a span of 50 days, calling on US President Biden to reconsider the US-Israel relationship and cease weapon supplies.Accompanied by Netanyahu, the tech billionaire visited a kibbutz that was raided by Hamas fighters on October 7.After the Hamas operation, Israel launched its deadliest-ever military assault on Gaza. Nearly 15,500 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s bombardment of the coastal enclave.Musk's visit to the kibbutz, which occurred during a truce, coincided with the backlash against a controversial X post labeled anti-Semitic. triggering a wave of advertisement withdrawals from the platform by corporate giants such as Apple and IBM, potentially costing X millions of dollars.