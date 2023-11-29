0
Wednesday 29 November 2023 - 21:11

UN Atomic Agency Responsible For ‘Israeli’ Regime’s Nuke Threat: Iran Nuclear Chief

Eslami said on Wednesday that the ‘Israeli’ regime continues to threaten the world with nuclear bomb attacks while it has refused to sign IAEA’s protocols banning the spread of the use of such weapons.

“The IAEA bears the ultimate responsibility for any incident,” Iran’s nuclear chief said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session in Tehran.

His comments came weeks after a Zionist minister said that the regime should use nuclear bombs in its attacks against Gaza where it has been involved in a relentless military campaign since early October.

That comes as the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has not publicly admitted to possessing nuclear weapons.

Eslami said the threats have revealed the real nature and intentions of the Zionist regime for the world. The regime had previously threatened to use nuclear bombs against Iran, he added.
