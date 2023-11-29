0
Wednesday 29 November 2023 - 21:24

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Jenin, Declare City, Camp Closed Military Zone

Story Code : 1099171
Security and local sources told Palestinian WAFA news agency that the occupation forces launched a massive campaign of raids on homes in the eastern neighborhood and in the Jenin camp amid the outbreak of violent confrontations, while the occupation bulldozers continue to destroy the infrastructure in Jenin and its camp, especially in Al-Damj and Al-Samran neighborhoods, amid intense drone overflights.

Meanwhile, the ‘Israeli’ occupation drones bombed the house of a citizen with Energa grenades, and bombed a vehicle in the camp, while bulldozers continued to destroy the infrastructure, including the electricity and water and sewage networks, and streets.

The occupation forces continued to besiege Ibn Sina Hospital, preventing the wounded and the patients from reaching the hospital, according to hospital director Wissam Bakr.

The occupation forces launched a massive arrest campaign in Jenin and its camp.

This morning, the occupation forces deployed more military reinforcements in Jenin and its camp.

The occupation forces detained a youth after storming the town of Al-Yamoun, west of Jenin, and raiding his family's house.

The director of Al-Razi Hospital, Fawaz Hammad, told WAFA that a young man was shot in the shoulder by the occupation forces, and that his injury was described as stable, while earlier, three citizens were injured by occupation bullets.

The ‘Israeli’ military had declared the city of Jenin and its camp a closed military zone and deployed its forces with large reinforcements in several neighborhoods.
