Iran Adheres to All Int’l Maritime Treaties: PMO Chief

Islam Times - The chief executive of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said the Islamic Republic of Iran lives up to all requirements and international maritime treaties.

In a message to the 33rd session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly, held in London, Ali Akbar Safaei emphasized Iran’s full compliance with the requirements stipulated in the maritime treaties.The maritime economy including maritime transport has always been on the agenda of the national policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding that the general policies regarding the development of the sea-based economy were compiled by the Expediency Council in consultation with all concerned parties and were approved by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.“We believe that a significant part of these policies will be implemented in line with constructive interactions and cooperation with other nations, especially with regional governments and international organizations including IMO. Undoubtedly, this will happen in a calm, safe and secure atmosphere,” Safaei added.He went on to say that Iran has always been committed to observing the requirements envisioned in the maritime treaties but “we have witnessed that the US government acts contrary to the provisions of the IMO Convention.”Therefore, all governments, the IMO and the International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO) are expected to prevent these discriminatory measures in any way, because, these measures are against the aforementioned principles.As a member of IMO, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always stressed its active and responsible activism in the international maritime sphere and acts in accordance with international commitments.