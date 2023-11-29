0
Wednesday 29 November 2023 - 21:38

Israeli Forces Open Fire at Palestinians Inspecting Gaza Home

Story Code : 1099176
One of the affected Palestinians mentioned it was their fourth attempt to assess the remaining state of their residence. "We have been shot at. At the very least, we need to get our belongings and clothes from our homes so that we can protect ourselves from the cold in the shelter."

Earlier, Israeli forces opened fired at a Palestinian boat and shelled the coast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza during the early hours.

Amir Bohbot, a correspondent for the Israeli Walla news website, detailed another incident, stating, "Israeli forces opened fire on a Palestinian boat that was trying to go out into the open sea from the shores of Deir el-Balah. The boat returned to the shore."

An Al Jazeera correspondent had earlier reported Israeli gunboats shelling the coast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza at dawn.
