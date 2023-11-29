0
Wednesday 29 November 2023 - 21:40

Trump's Re-Election Would Be 'A Catastrophe’ for Europe: German Defense Minister

Story Code : 1099177
Trump
Boris Pistorius made the remarks during a panel discussion at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Whoever comes to the White House, one case would be a catastrophe, the other case would be much better,” Pistorius said while commenting on the impact of the 2024 US presidential election on transatlantic ties.

He said even if a Democrat wins the election, Europe will continue to face challenges in terms of ties as Washington’s focus would be more on the Indo-Pacific region.

“If they do that, they will probably not be able to maintain their engagement in Europe at the same level,” he said.

Pistorius said European nations within the NATO alliance will have to take on more responsibility for Europe’s security after the US presidential election.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, had repeatedly criticized America’s European allies for not sharing the financial and military burden of NATO and even threatened to pull US troops out of Europe.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
29 November 2023
َA Look Into Israeli Regime
َA Look Into Israeli Regime's Losses in Gaza Battle
29 November 2023
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
29 November 2023
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as 'Leverage' in Swap Talks
29 November 2023
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
29 November 2023
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
29 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
28 November 2023
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
28 November 2023
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
28 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
28 November 2023
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
28 November 2023