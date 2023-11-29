0
Wednesday 29 November 2023 - 21:49

NAM Urges Action against Israeli Chemical Weapons

Story Code : 1099180
NAM made the plea in a statement at the 38th conference of the OPCW member states, which is being held in The Hague from November 27 to December 1.

Decrying the Zionist regime’s crimes during its onslaught on Gaza, NAM also supported the Palestinian Authority’s request to launch a probe into the possible use of chemical weapons by the occupying regime.

Citing official reports, NAM’s statement also expressed deep concern over the use of prohibited weapons by the Zionist regime, including bombs containing white phosphorous, in Gaza and southern Lebanon, and warned of the possibility of using nerve agents and other toxic substances in the attack on Gaza and the West Bank.

The statement also touched on other points, including the need to step up international cooperation for the peaceful use of chemical substances, lifting discriminatory restrictions including unilateral embargoes, and supporting the victims of chemical weapons, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

NAM stressed that the onus is on the governments and the OPCW’s Technical Secretariat to provide the victims of chemical weapons with the necessary medicine and facilities.
