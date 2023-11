Islam Times - The dollar exchange rate declined by 24.75 kopecks from Tuesday’s close, selling at 89.19 rubles on the Moscow Exchange Market as the trade opened on Wednesday.

In addition, the euro lost 3.5 kopecks, trading at 98.16 rubles on the same day, TASS reported.In turn, China's yuan rate grew by 1.9 kopecks, to 12.5 rubles.Russia’s stock market went up as Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as Russia's major stock index (MOEX) edged up by 0.01% to 3,196.75 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.4% to 1,133.16 points,the report added.