Top Chinese Diplomat: Israeli Violence against Palestinians in Gaza is Red Line

Islam Times - The Chinese authorities consider Israel regime's drastic measures against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip absolutely unacceptable and oppose the forcible transfer of civilians, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"We should take more practical and forceful measures to protect civilians, to protect them in armed conflicts, this [violence against civilians] is a red line in international law," he told a meeting on the Middle East at the UN Security Council. "All violence and attacks against civilians are unacceptable," the Chinese foreign minister emphasized.According to Wang Yi, any violation of humanitarian law is reprehensible. "We are opposed to collective punitive measures against the residents of Gaza, to the forcible transfer of Palestinians," he stressed."It is necessary to remove obstacles to the delivery of necessary humanitarian goods and create conditions for the safe work of humanitarian organizations," Wang Yi added.Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.According to the Gaza-based health ministry, over 15,000 Palestinians, including more than 6,150 children and 4,000 women, were killed in Israeli strikes, during the 49 days of war. Many more dead are feared to be under the rubble.Tel Aviv has also imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.