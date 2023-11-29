0
Wednesday 29 November 2023 - 21:57

Top Chinese Diplomat: Israeli Violence against Palestinians in Gaza is Red Line

Story Code : 1099184
Top Chinese Diplomat: Israeli Violence against Palestinians in Gaza is Red Line
"We should take more practical and forceful measures to protect civilians, to protect them in armed conflicts, this [violence against civilians] is a red line in international law," he told a meeting on the Middle East at the UN Security Council. "All violence and attacks against civilians are unacceptable," the Chinese foreign minister emphasized.

According to Wang Yi, any violation of humanitarian law is reprehensible. "We are opposed to collective punitive measures against the residents of Gaza, to the forcible transfer of Palestinians," he stressed.

"It is necessary to remove obstacles to the delivery of necessary humanitarian goods and create conditions for the safe work of humanitarian organizations," Wang Yi added.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, over 15,000 Palestinians, including more than 6,150 children and 4,000 women, were killed in Israeli strikes, during the 49 days of war. Many more dead are feared to be under the rubble.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
29 November 2023
َA Look Into Israeli Regime
َA Look Into Israeli Regime's Losses in Gaza Battle
29 November 2023
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
29 November 2023
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as 'Leverage' in Swap Talks
29 November 2023
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
29 November 2023
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
29 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
28 November 2023
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
28 November 2023
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
28 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
28 November 2023
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
28 November 2023