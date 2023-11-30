‘Israeli’ Artist Renounces ‘Citizenship’ Due to Crimes of Aggression on Gaza

Islam Times - Canadian actress and film producer Yola Penivolsky announced that she is renouncing her ‘Israeli’ citizenship in protest against the Zionist regime’s aggression on Gaza and the ongoing violations against the Palestinian people.

Yola appeared in a video on Instagram on Wednesday morning, saying: "Hello everyone. My name is Yola. I am an artist and film producer in Toronto and an ‘Israeli’ citizen, I left ‘Israel’ 23 years ago and have lived in Canada ever since."Regarding the idea of the decision to renounce ‘Israeli’ citizenship, Yola stressed that "it was a very long process that took about two decades," since she knew the real history of the entity and not the history she learned in schools."This is my ‘Israeli’ passport, this is my ‘Israeli’ ID, this is my army exemption card, I did not serve in the army, last week I applied to give up my ‘Israeli’ citizenship at the consulate here in Toronto, it was not a decision I made easily, I thought about it for a long time," she said."In fact, [it happened] from the moment I knew the real history of where I grew up [‘Israel’], the truth of the history I learned in school or even the history that is discussed all my life there, and it still goes on until last week when I went to the consulate," Yola said.Yola said she made the decision at this time, because she was sure ‘Israel’ didn't care about peace in the first place, and she didn't want to be a part of it.Yola spoke of the discrimination that ‘Israeli’ society suffers from within, not only against Palestinians, but against some Jews themselves, whom are considered inferior degrees.She also spoke of witnessing the apartheid treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank, the walls and checkpoints that separate villages, and the separation of families from each other.