Thursday 30 November 2023 - 20:59

Iran Objects to Israel’s Presence at COP28 in UAE

Story Code : 1099426
Iran Objects to Israel’s Presence at COP28 in UAE
In a telephone conversation on Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan talked about the latest developments in Gaza following the second extension of a ceasefire after weeks of deadly Israeli strikes on Palestinians.

The senior Emirati diplomat also briefed the Iranian foreign minister on the United Arab Emirates’ plans to host the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP28.

The 28th United Nations Climate Change conference is being held from November 30 until December 12 at Expo City in Dubai.

Expressing gratitude to President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for inviting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to COP28, Amirabdollahian outlined Iran’s views about the conference.

The Iranian foreign minister called into serious question the presence of Israeli representatives in the conference in Dubai against a backdrop of the Zionist regime’s most recent war crimes and genocidal atrocities in Gaza.

Pointing to the extension of a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, Amirabdollahian stressed the need for collective efforts to fully stop the Zionist regime’s war crimes and pave the way for the massive delivery of humanitarian aid supplies to people of Gaza.

The UN Security Council is expected to adopt an effective resolution in favor of the Palestinian people, he underlined.

For his part, the Emirati foreign minister expounded on his country’s regional and international efforts to ensure truce in Gaza, saying Abu Dhabi will do its utmost to guarantee the continuation of the ceasefire and broaden humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.
